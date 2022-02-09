Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.20

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 10616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.42.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

