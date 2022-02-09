Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2,287.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,595 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Healthpeak Properties worth $38,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,184,000 after buying an additional 267,839 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,420,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after buying an additional 635,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

