Hedget Price Reaches $2.23 on Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00005098 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $208,658.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00041774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00106534 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

