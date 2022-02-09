Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s current price.

HELE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE opened at $205.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $199.86 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $183,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.