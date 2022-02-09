Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s current price.
HELE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
HELE opened at $205.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $199.86 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.37.
In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $183,000.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.