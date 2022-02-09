Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $550.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

