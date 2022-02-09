Hellenic Coin Market Cap Tops $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00314482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

