HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Trading 1.9% Higher

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $65.34. 519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

HLFFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($126.44) to €113.00 ($129.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €78.00 ($89.66) to €68.00 ($78.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

