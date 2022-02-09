Herc (HRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $166.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average is $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Herc has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

