Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HES. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $93.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Hess by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 377,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 61,060 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hess by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,328,000 after acquiring an additional 278,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hess by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

