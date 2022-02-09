HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 176,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,686,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,003.4% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

