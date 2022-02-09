HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $155.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

