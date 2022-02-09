HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.25 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $287.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.67 and a 200-day moving average of $289.16. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

