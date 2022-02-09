HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 34.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36.

