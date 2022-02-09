HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 23,445 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 511,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 206.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $298,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 5.4% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.65 million, a P/E ratio of 127.08 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.46 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.