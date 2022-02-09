HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 18,886 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,886 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,263.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511 in the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.