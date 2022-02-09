Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-$3.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.86. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.760-$3.920 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.08. 939,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,263. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 82.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

