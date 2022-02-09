Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

HIPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hippo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.90.

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57. Hippo has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hippo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 94,931 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

