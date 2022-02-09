Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 932.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,081,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.70. 215,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,580. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

