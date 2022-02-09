Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average of $253.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $210.50 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

