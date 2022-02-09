Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys 215 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $37,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.25. 101,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,783. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

