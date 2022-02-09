Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $885.35

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 885.35 ($11.97) and traded as high as GBX 982.40 ($13.28). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 974.20 ($13.17), with a volume of 420,265 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on HSX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.04) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.12) to GBX 1,045 ($14.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.08) to GBX 1,027 ($13.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,023.40 ($13.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 904.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 885.35.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

