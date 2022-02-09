HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through HomeTrust Bank, a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of HTBI traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,217 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

