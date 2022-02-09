HOPR (HOPR) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 48% against the dollar. HOPR has a market capitalization of $46.28 million and $2.53 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.13 or 0.07236417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,109.21 or 1.00276340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006445 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars.

