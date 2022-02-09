HOPR One Day Volume Tops $2.53 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. HOPR has a market capitalization of $46.28 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.13 or 0.07236417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,109.21 or 1.00276340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006445 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

