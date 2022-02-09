Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.92. 25,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,900. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

