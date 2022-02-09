Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 795.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,226 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.