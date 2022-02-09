Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 72,492 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,492 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 765,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 670,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 566,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

