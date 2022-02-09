Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 14,767 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

