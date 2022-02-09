Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of EHC opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.