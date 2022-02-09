Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,853,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concentrix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,056,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,670,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $203.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.10. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $204.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.