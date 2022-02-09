Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Several research firms have commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.