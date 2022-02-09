Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 700,000 Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.26% of Cipher Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $439,000.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Cipher Mining

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

