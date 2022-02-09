Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,083 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Noble Rock Acquisition worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $341,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

