Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

