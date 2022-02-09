Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $9.27 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,886,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,423,000 after buying an additional 1,387,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

