Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 116,250 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,250 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVII. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVII stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

