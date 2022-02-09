Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 28,695 Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,695 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAQC. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,072,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 72,443 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,121,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $12,012,000.

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

