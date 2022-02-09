Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €67.00 ($77.01) target price from Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($71.26) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.01) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($78.16) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($86.21) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($77.01) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.85 ($72.25).

ETR BOSS opened at €56.06 ($64.44) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.47. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €28.05 ($32.24) and a one year high of €59.98 ($68.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.30.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

