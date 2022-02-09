Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hydro One stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$26.38 and a 52-week high of C$33.67. The firm has a market cap of C$19.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.25.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

