Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.36.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Hydro One stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$26.38 and a 52-week high of C$33.67. The firm has a market cap of C$19.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.25.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.