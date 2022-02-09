i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.28-1.42 EPS.
NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. 4,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.35 million, a PE ratio of -76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99.
In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.