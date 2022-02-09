i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.28-1.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. 4,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.35 million, a PE ratio of -76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

