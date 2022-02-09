IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 192,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,678,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83.
About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
