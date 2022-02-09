Iconic Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,937.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $1,937.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049683 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.64 or 0.07183056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,681.29 or 0.99777828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00054771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.