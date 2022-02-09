IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX stock opened at $197.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $190.95 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.