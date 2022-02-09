IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Shares Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in IG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in IG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 3,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,717. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

