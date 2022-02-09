IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.45. 12,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after buying an additional 812,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,928,000 after buying an additional 265,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,610,000 after buying an additional 564,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after buying an additional 1,679,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,487,000 after buying an additional 2,105,596 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.