II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $816.20 Million

Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post $816.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $810.90 million. II-VI reported sales of $786.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 80,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in II-VI by 454.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

