Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Underperform”

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $56.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,527,000 after purchasing an additional 199,662 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

