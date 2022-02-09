Indaba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,482,000. McAfee makes up approximately 3.9% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 53.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 574,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 199,718 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at $428,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at $2,708,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at $263,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. 25,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,235. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.05.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCFE shares. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

