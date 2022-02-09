INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Buys $156,477.60 in Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $156,477.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.98 per share, with a total value of $464,923.74.

Shares of INDT remained flat at $$76.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.93. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $775.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -23.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INDT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

