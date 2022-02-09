ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €17.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from €16.30 ($18.74) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.30) to €10.90 ($12.53) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

ING Groep stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

