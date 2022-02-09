ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €17.00

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from €16.30 ($18.74) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.30) to €10.90 ($12.53) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

ING Groep stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.